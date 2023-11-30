GFPS hiring volleyball, tennis coaches

Patrick Hiller, head volleyball coach at C.M. Russell High School, has submitted his resignation.

Hiller served as the head volleyball coach for the Rustlers for the past seven seasons, according to a release from Mike Henneberg, GFPS athletic director.

During his tenure, the Rustlers “experienced unprecedented success,” earning third place at state in 2019 and 2022, and second place in 2020 and 2021, according to Henneberg.

The 2021 Ruslters were undefeated and they were Eastern Division Champions 2019-2021, Henneberg said.

Patrick was named Montana Coaches Association coach of the year after the 2021 season.

CMR football coach resigns

“The GFPS Athletic Department and C.M. Russell High School appreciate the impact Coach Hiller has had on the CMR program, C.M. Russell High School, and the sport of volleyball in Great Falls. Patrick was a huge influence on the emergence of volleyball in our community the past several years. He will be missed, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Henneberg said.

The position will be advertised on the GFPS website beginning Dec. 11.

UP names new hockey coach [2022]

The GFPS athletic department will also begin accepting applications on Dec. 4 for the vacant head tennis coaching position at Great Falls High to replace Nicki Dallison who resigned earlier in November, Henneberg said.

She served as the GFH head tennis coach for the 2023 season.

The position will be listed as open until filled with duties to begin March 11, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

