UP names new hockey coach

Tommaso DeAngelis has been named the new head coach of the University of Providence hockey team the school.

DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Md. with a background in coaching hockey including stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching, according to a UP release.

He also coached the winning gold medal U-50 USA women’s national team and the Gotham City Knights in New York, winning gold with the metropolitan select team, according to a release.

“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to coach here at the University of Providence and excited to start a new chapter in leading the team to a successful season both on and off the ice,” he said in a release.

DeAngelis will take over a team that was 15-7 last season in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

His first priority is filling the team roster and he’s “moving in on the fly. I have about two months to get a team together and fill nine or 10 spots. I know we have three goalies; I need about three lines of forwards and three sets of defense and we will be good to go,” he said in a release.

The native of Warren, New Jersey begins his new role immediately.

