Ballots due Nov. 7 for city races, public safety levy and bond

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

They can be returned by mail, but must be received by that deadline, or in the elections office or at Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park on election day.

Sandra Merchant, Cascade County clerk and recorder, said that there are 36,014 active registered voters in the county.

Her elections office mailed 25,884 ballots for this municipal election.

Merchant told The Electric that 9.560 ballots had been returned as of Nov. 6.

The ballot includes town council races in Belt and Cascade.

In Great Falls, the ballot includes mayor, two city commission seats and two Municipal Court judge positions.

The Great Falls ballot also includes a mill levy for public safety operations and a public safety infrastructure bond.

Candidates for mayor are:

Joe McKenney

Casey Schreiner

Cory Reeves

Abby Brown

Commission candidates are:

Rick Tryon (incumbent)

Eric Hinebauch (incumbent)

Micaela Stroop

Shannon Wilson

Kendall Cox

Candidates for Municipal Court judge include incumbent Steve Bolstad who’s unopposed for the Department A seat and for the newly established Department B seat:

Mark Dunn

Cayle Halberg

Watch The Electric’s candidate forum and read written responses from candidates who missed it here:

City candidates take questions at The Electric’s forum

The ballot also includes two public safety items, an operational mill levy and an infrastructure bond.

The updated language for for the levy reads:

“If this mill levy proposition is passed, the city will be authorized to levy permanently up to 103.75 mills per year, to raise approximately $13,675,910. Based on the taxable value of the city in fiscal year 2024, the property taxes on a home with an assessed market value for tax purposes of $100,000 would increase by $140.06 per year, of $300,000 would increase by $420.18 per year, and of $600,000 would increase by $840.36 per year. An increase in property taxes may lead to an increase in rental costs.”

If the levy and/or bond are approved by voters in November, those mills would go on the tax bills in November 2024 and the city would first collect a portion of those funds in December 2024.

The city sets its mills in August annually as part of the budget process.

At that time, the mills may change, since the city’s valuation changes annually.

The city will establish a public safety fund for the levy and bond funds, if approved, and review that fund annually, like any other city fund, according to City Manager Greg Doyon.

Because of the delay in the mills being assessed and collected, implementation of those proposals would take several years, Doyon said, if voters approve the levy and/or bond.

He said implementing the proposals for municipal court and the legal department would be easiest, then fire and police due to their training schedules and larger personnel asks.

Doyon said that depending on the implementation plan, cash flow for public safety funds and needs, and the value of mills, he may recommend taking less than the maximum allowable mills in the first few years of the public safety levy.

