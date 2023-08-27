Neighborhood councils holding public safety town halls

All nine Great Falls neighborhood councils are hosting public safety town halls.

The town halls will include information on the current state of public safety from the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, city attorney’s office and Municipal Court.

They will also explain the impacts of the passage or failure of the levy.

The Nov. 7 ballot includes a $21.17 million public safety infrastructure bond and a separate $10.7 million public safety operations levy.

The meetings are open to the public.

Neighborhood Council 1: 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Meadowlark School library, 2204 Fox Farm Road

Neighborhood Council 2: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at West Elementary School library, 1205 1st Ave. N.W.

Neighborhood Council 8: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 Great Falls Prerelease Center Women’s Annex, 1019 15th St. N.

Neighborhood Council 4: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Neighborhood Council 6: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Sunnyside School library, 1800 19th St. S.

Neighborhood Council 3: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Riverview School music room, 100 Smelter Ave. N.W.

Neighborhood Council 7: 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Civic Center, Gibson Room, 2 Park Drive S.

Neighborhood Council 9: 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Church of Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S., parking lot entrance

Neighborhood Council 5: 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Council of Councils: 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Civic Center, Gibson Room, 2 Park Drive S.

For background and more information on the propose public safety operations levy and infrastructure bond, read our previous coverage:

City Commissioners vote to send public safety infrastructure bond to the November ballot

City set to vote on sending $21 million public safety infrastructure bond to November ballot

City hosts public safety forum, discusses November levy question

City reviews language for proposed public safety infrastructure bond ballot language

City hosting public safety town hall June 14

City discussing public safety infrastructure bond

City Commission votes to send public safety levy to November ballot

City Commission scheduled to vote on sending public safety levy to November ballot

City considering adding SROs to public safety levy

City finalizing plans for public safety levy

City adjusting plans for proposed public safety levy

City legal, fire discuss options for public safety levy

City reevaluating plans for public safety levy

City considering $35 million public safety levy

City considering improvements to GFPD, GFFR; public safety levy

City officials continue discussion of potential public safety levy

City discusses potential public safety levy; crime study

City finalizing plans for use of ARPA funds; beginning discussion of public safety levy

City Commission has yet to prioritize crime task force recommendations, continues discussion

City continues review of crime task force recommendations

City Commission discusses crime task force recommendations; has not yet set priorities

City Commission begins review of crime task force recommendations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

