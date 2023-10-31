City candidates take questions at The Electric’s forum

The Electric hosted a city candidate forum on Oct. 26 at the Great Falls Public Library.

Jenn Rowell of The Electric, Jason Laird of KMON and Tim McGonigal of KRTV moderated the forum with mayoral, commission and judicial candidates.

The forum included candidates for mayor: Joe McKenney, Casey Schreiner, Cory Reeves and Abby Brown; candidates for commission: Eric Hinebauch, Rick Tryon, Micaela Stroop and Shannon Wilson; and judicial candidate Mark Dunn.

Kendall Cox was inadvertently missed on the email invite so his written responses to the questions are below.

Cayle Halberg was unable to attend the forum since had a trial go late that night. He is sending written responses and those will be posted here when they are received.

Mayor and commission candidates were asked the following questions:

What do you think is the role of a city commissioner/mayor?

What do you think are the three biggest strengths of the city?

If elected, what would be your top three priorities?

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the city for the next two to four years?

What do you think you can do as a city commissioner/mayor to address those major challenges during your term?

How would you approach the budget in terms of balancing needs and costs with available resources?

In your view, what is the city’s role in economic development?

What are your thoughts on the city’s development review process and what changes or improvements would you make?

Many of the candidates have said housing is an issue you’d want to address, how would you do so as a commissioner/mayor?

On public safety, if voters approve the levy, would you be in favor of taking the full mills allowed if the state’s property values remain high and if so, what would you propose doing with the funds over the city’s current request of $10.7 million?

If the public safety levy fails, we’re reverting to a 2019 candidate question from readers that’s slightly modified: Previous commissions have failed to adequately staff our public safety departments over the past several budget years, even though they recognize the need. How would you increase manning in the public safety departments to increase the safety of our community?

What are your ideas for addressing mental health and addiction issues that can be done within the parameters of local government? What funding sources would you use?

How would you interact with staff to learn about city operations and regulations and stay informed about items you are being asked to vote on?

As a city commissioner/mayor you are asked to represent the whole community, how do you represent those that are different, or that have different views than you do and how would you communicate with the public to hear their concerns?

During your campaign or time on the commission, what has most surprised you about what the city can or cannot do?

Kendall Cox’s written responses:

I’m running because in my dealings with the city in the last 20 years or so, it’s become increasingly difficult to negotiate so I would like to explore a more business friendly process that’s not as adversarial. Also it’s important to seek ways to trim the budget and thus avoid tax increases.

The primary role of a city commissioner is to administer the funds available in as frugal, judicious manner within the scope of one’s authority, while also being a person of integrity and moral behavior.

The three biggest strengths of our city are: our area which has an abundance of natural resources; our location as a regional site for consumers and agriculture service, value added/manufacturing; of course our people, military and civilians.

My three priorities: seeking to cut costs in spending; streamline process; lessen development costs; shorten the length of commission meetings.

A critical challenge is to create single family residential sites inside the city for family growth. Also the staffing of quality law enforcement and prosecutors. Seeking manufacturing assets.

As for the budget, it needs to be lean as is practicably possible. The taxpayer needs priority.

The city’s role in economic development is to provide as much project ready, offsite infrastructure as possible; also maintain reasonable and competitive tax levels.

As for the development process, arcane, convoluted, and very costly in time, energy, and money. It’s risky having a long lead time. Housing, especially single family housing would be a focus of mine. The city departments need to prioritize housing, especially single family. Also those changes within the discretionary scope of staff should be taken to expedite the process.

Simply no. My instinct is to leave as much money in the pockets of the taxpayers.

I think we should take a look at restructuring the current staff’s schedule and technology to make their work product more efficient and productive.

I think it’s a worthwhile avenue of engagement to invite more involvement of the religious resources of the community; either as volunteers, part-time workers or a combination.

I would make myself available to anyone in such city subsections to share their knowledge and expertise.

I must fully disclose that my moral compass is firmly fixed. I’m a Christian and study the storehouse of the most uniquely inspired book, the Bible. I have a lifelong relationship with God through Christ. Thus my moral views are informed and fixed by that fundamental foundation of the Judeo-Christian world view. It will guide my thoughts, words, decisions, and actions.

