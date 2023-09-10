Business Bites: Great Falls Theatre Company announcing next season; trolley closes; Broadway in Great Falls returns; bakery opening; food hub meeting; United Way campaign launches; Rescue Mission banquet; Cassiopeia hosting author event

Great Falls Theatre Company

Broadway in Great Falls

Broadway in Great Falls is back this season and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is Nov. 20 at the Mansfield Theater in the Great Falls Civic Center.

Tickets are available here.

A King’s Kravings

A King’s Kravings is opening Sept. 13 at 1008 20th St. S, the old Mrs. Wright’s Pasties location across from Target.

Flour Power Gluten Free Bakery and Beyond is planning to open in the same location later this month.

Great Falls Area Food Hub

The Golden Triangle Resource Council is holding an informational session on the Great Falls Area Food Hub with its founder Lyndsay Laursen at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Cassiopeia Bookstore.

United Way campaign

This year’s United Way of Cascade County campaign is underway and the goal is to raise $1,302,024.

The annual United Way campaign aims to make it easy for people and businesses to build our entire community. Most give through a workplace campaign and deduct small amounts from each paycheck.

Employees can designate their donations to specific nonprofits. For money that isn’t designated, a volunteer committee decides which programs best advance United Way’s goals of helping children achieve their potential and graduate on time, promoting financial stability and independence and improving people’s health.

Rescue Mission banquet

The Great Falls Rescue Mission opened their doors 60 and is hosting its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Heritage Inn.

The mission includes the Men’s Shelter, Women’s Shelter and the Cameron Family Center.

The event includes dinner, guest speaker Tom De Vries of Citygate Network, and personal testimonies.

Sponsorships are still available and tickets can be purchased here.

Author event

Cassiopeia Books is hosting an event at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 to meet and hear Montana author Ednor Therriault talk about his latest book, Big Sky, Big Parks: An Exploration of Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and All that Montana in Between.

Therriault is the author of a number of Montana books including Montana Curiosities, Myths and Legends of Yellowstone, Haunted Montana and Seven Counties.

