Another charged in narcotics investigation

Danny Burkhart has been charged in connection with the larger narcotic investigation that lead to multiple arrests last week.

Burkhart has been charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 12, a Great Falls Police detective was assigned to execute a search warrant on a motor home owned by Burkhart that was at 2112 Poplar Drive, property owned by Dallas Lopez, who has also been arrested and charged in the narcotics investigation.

Charges filed in narcotics investigation

Burkhart was living in the camper on Lopez’s property, according to court documents. Burkhart was under supervision by Montana Probation and Parole at the time.

Burkhart told officers that there would be drugs in the camper, according to court documents.

Upon entering the camper, law enforcement found a glass methamphetamine pipe on the stove, and after further searching, found a baggie with what appeared to be five counterfeit oxycodone “m30” fentanyl pills and a baggie of meth, which weighed 1.3 grams, under the mattress, according to court documents.

10 arrested in narcotics investigation; another arrested on unrelated warrant

There was a small tube used to inhale smoke next to the baggies, according to court documents.

Prosecutors asked that Burkhart’s bond be set at $5,000

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

