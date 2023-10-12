10 arrested in narcotics investigation; another arrested on unrelated warrant

Great Falls Police offices and members of the Russell Country Drug Task Force began serving arrest warrants around 8 a.m. Oct. 12.

As of 3:45 p.m., 10 people were arrested, according to GFPD.

The warrants are directly related to a long-term narcotics investigation with joint efforts between task force agency members, plus the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Marshals Service.

GFPD didn’t release further information about the arrests on Thursday afternoon and said the cases were being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

Many of the RCDTF investigations cover vast regions throughout Montana and other states as well. The RCDTF often partners with other Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking area task forces to have a deeper impact on illegal narcotics distribution, as these cases often cross through jurisdictional boundaries, according to GFPD.

RCDTF is part of the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The task force is staffed and directed by the GFPD and is comprised of members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The task force is supported by the Montana Army National Guard Counter Drug Program, the Cascade County Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

In an unrelated incident, GFPD assisted in arresting a male with an outstanding warrant around 2 p.m. near 38th Street and 10th Avenue South.

During the arrest, GFPD used a distraction device that created loud noises in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

