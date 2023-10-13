Charges filed in narcotics investigation

Dallas Lopez has been charged with a felony count of accountability for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, and two felony counts of possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture in connection with a local yearlong narcotics investigation.

Lopez was among the 10 arrested on Oct. 12 by local law enforcement.

Lopez has been charged in district court.

According to charging documents, the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Country Drug Task Force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations began an investigation into Joseph Conner in September 2022.

Conner lived in Washington dealing fentanyl and Xanax throughout Montana, including Cascade County.

Conner stayed with Lopez at his house at 2112 Poplar Drive when he was in town.

Lopez was described as a “rich guy” or “the money guy” and was employed as a financial advisor in Great Falls.

Lopez began dealing directly with Conner and in December 2022, a piece of mail was recovered from Lopez’ trashcan on Poplar addressed to him from a Tacoma, Washington address, according to court documents.

The contents field tested presumptive positive for fentanyl and after the mail was recovered, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at Lucky Lil’s Casino on Fox Farm Road for a male passed out in a vehicle, who was identified as Conner, according to court documents.

At the time, Conner told police he was in town visiting family and gave Lopez’s address, according to court documents.

Conner used Lopez’s house as a stash house and dealt fentanyl out of the house while he was in town. Lopez allowed Conner to stay with him in exchange for about 1,000 fentanyl pills, according to court documents.

Conner also paid Lopez for allowing one of his Great Falls fentanyl distributors to stay at the Poplar house.

Surveillance showed multiple people in short-term traffic at Lopez’s house, particularly when Conner was in town, according to court documents.

Terry McCann was also selling fentanyl out of Lopez’s house.

McCann was arrested and charged Oct. 12 with a felony county of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor county of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a January traffic stop.

On Jan. 19, GFPD stopped a vehicle in which McCann was a passenger. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found fentanyl, burned tin foil and a smoke tube crafted out of a pen. She also had pending charges for assault with a weapon, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal mischief and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

In another instance, Lopez drove his truck to Tacoma to pick up Conner and returned to his house on Poplar with about 3,000 fentanyl pills, and several people were at the house to buy the pills, according to court documents.

Lopez was booked into the Cascade County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

McCann was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Conner was indicted in federal court in July for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; distribution of fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Conner entered a not guilty plea on the indictment.

His case is pending in federal court in Great Falls.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a consecutive mandatory minimum 5 year sentence a $5,000,000 fine, and five years of supervised release, according to court documents.

