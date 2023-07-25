Library working on levy implementation plan

The Great Falls Public Library is working through their mill levy implementation plan and are planning an open house in September to share the plan with the public.

In June, Library Director Susie McIntyre provided the library board with a draft plan.

During their July 25 meeting, McIntyre told the board that some of the implementation projects are running behind, but are still in progress.

The library already opened free parking in the library lot as of July 1, the start of the city’s fiscal year.

Library staff are working to accept credit card payments. McIntyre said they had hoped to have that system live by July 5, but ran into some software issues and the system is not yet live.

She said staff is going through training on the new software and they’re working with the IT department to work out the kinks.

The city has posted for an assistant director, part-time public relations/marketing specialist and community engagement coordinator.

Those job descriptions are posted on the city website here.

McIntyre told the board they’d received several good applications for those positions and are hoping to move into interviews and hiring in the coming weeks.

She said they’re hoping to move into the second wave of staff hires in August, including a technology assistant and two security guards.

They’ll continue moving through the hiring process for the positions included in the levy through the fall and winter, according to the draft implementation plan.

Library staff are hoping to expand operating hours to be open seven days a week by March 2024.

The library hasn’t been open seven days a week since 2014 when budget cuts forced reductions in staff and operating hours.

Library staff are also hoping to expand outreach by March 2024 with the Bookmobile providing service six days a week and the library to resume homebound delivery service for seniors and those with disabilities.

They’re also planning to expand programming and services starting in late fall and ramping up over the next year, according to McIntyre’s draft levy implementation plan.

On June 6, voters approved the library levy in a vote of 7,233 in favor and 6,607 against amending the city charter from the two mills the city was previously able to mill up to 17 mills.

The library is funded by the city, county, state and private donations.

The library provides services countywide.

McIntyre said she’s working with Cascade County officials to get clarity on what a county library levy would look like.

If there was a county library levy, she said the Great Falls library would work with the rural public libraries in Belt and Cascade.

