Library hosting summer performances in the park
The Great Falls Public Library is hosting its Summer in the Library Park.
Beginning June 20 at 6 p.m., the library will host a variety of musical acts, most Tuesdays, throughout the summer.
Bring a chair and/or blanket for the performances in the Library Park, behind the library.
The 2023 lineup includes:
- June 20:The Wilbur Rehmann Quintet
- June 27: Joel Corda
- July 11: The Castle Reefers
- July 18: The Lucky Valentines
- July 25: Brandon Hale and the Dirty Shame
- Aug. 8: John Floridis and Jennifer Slayden
- Aug.15: David Raba
- Aug. 22: Little Jane and the Pistol Whips
- Aug. 29: Pollo Loco
In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to the Cordingley Room in the library basement.
Mountain Berry Bowls of Great Falls will be onsite serving açaí smoothie bowls.
For more information, contact Aaron Kueffler at 406-453-9706 or akueffler@greatfallslibrary.