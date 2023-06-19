County certifies June 6 library levy election results

Cascade County officials reviewed the results of the library levy election during a canvass on June 19.

County Commissioners walked through the reports to reconcile the numbers.

Commissioner Joe Briggs pointed out several discrepancies in the summary report she provided and asked her to explain those difference.

Merchant said those were detailed in the precinct report in terms of two overvotes in addition to 30 blank votes that were included on the summary sheet.

Merchant said of the 33,641 eligible voters in the city library levy election on June 6, 13,872 ballots were returned, or 41 percent.

Counting in a handful of provisional and overseas ballots, the total count was:

7,233 for the levy

6,607 against the levy

As of June 19, Susie McIntyre, director of the Great Falls Public Library said that they had not received a bill for their June 6 election.

Great Falls Public Schools also has not received a bill yet for their May 2 election.

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations manager, said they called on June 19 and Merchant indicated they should received the bill on Tuesday.

The fiscal year for both entities ends June 30.

