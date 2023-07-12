Southwest side water main project to close traffic

The City of Great Falls has contracted with Geranios Enterprises Inc. to replace water mains on 2nd Avenue Southwest from 7th Street Southwest to 9th Street Southwest.

Beginning July 13, portions of 2nd Avenue Southwest will be closed to traffic between 7th Street Southwest and 9th Street Southwest.

Geranios will provide barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

The work is expected to take about six weeks depending on weather conditions.

For more information, contact Shaun Hammatt with Geranios at 406-590-4311 or Matt Proud with the city at 406-771-1258.

City Commissioners approved the $1.64 million contract to Geranios for the third phase of the southwest side water main project in June 2022.

The project continues replacing water mains that are under sized and have been failing with increasing frequency, causing damage to property, roadways, disrupting traffic, and water service to local residents and businesses, according to the city staff report.

The water main breaks are primarily due to corrosive soils, age, and the type of pipe material used. The water mains were installed in 1892, 1913 and 1956, according to the city public works department.

This project will replace about 1,210 lineal feet of 12-inch cast iron water main and 2,240 lineal feet of 6-inch and 8-inch cast iron water main with 8-inch and 12-inch PVC water main; replace six fire hydrants; 93 water service connections; 3,950 square yards of gravel; and 4,400 square yards of asphalt pavement.

Project locations include:

2nd Avenue Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street

3rd Avenue Southwest from 6th Street to 9th Street

10th Street from Central Avenue West to 3rd Avenue Southwest

2nd Avenue Southwest from 10th Street to 11th Street

