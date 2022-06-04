Two contracts for southwest side water main project on June 7 city agenda

The city is considering its southwest side water main replacement project and during the City Commission’s June 7 meeting, they’ll consider awarding a $1 million contract to United Materials to reconstruct streets in the area.

Last fall, the city replaced water mains in the area and to do so, also removed several mature trees.

This portion of the project will include reconstructing four blocks of roadway, installing curb and gutter, sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, compliant curb ramps.

Water main replacement impacts traffic on southwest side

The project is on 2nd Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 6th Street Southwest, and along 3rd Avenue Southwest from 5th to 6th Street Southwest.

The water mains had been failing and needed replacement, according to the city, and the projects have been done in conjunction as this potion will replace deteriorating curbs and reconstruct the streets.

During the initial project walkthrough last year, staff found some of the aging boulevard trees were damaging the curb and gutter and sidewalks.

City approves water main replacement project

The city contracted last year to remove those trees and has contracted with another company to replace those trees in the area once the street reconstruction is complete, according to the staff report.

The total contract being considered with United during the June 7 meeting is for $1,028,930 and includes:

remove and replace approximately 6,400 square yards of 4-inch asphaltic concrete pavement;

replace approximately 3,400 lineal feet of integral concrete curb and gutter;

replace 3,400 square feet of 4-inch concrete sidewalk;

install 1,500 square feet of 6-inch reinforced concrete;

12 truncated domes;

and 10,000 square feet of sod placement

During the project, power lines for street lighting will need to be temporarily removed. Residents will not be able to park in front of their residences and traffic will need to be detoured around the affected locations.

City approves contract for tree removal to start water main, street reconstruction project

Staff has discussed the project with the neighborhood for the last year at multiple neighborhood council meetings and the council voted in favor of the project. The city public works, park and recreation departments have been involved in the project.

City planning water main, street reconstruction project on southwest side

The city received two bids for the project, ranging from $1.028 million to $1.24 million with United submitting the lowest bid.

THe project is part of the city public works capital improvement programs and budgeted from the city’s allocation of Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act, or BaRSAA, funds from the state.

Commissioners will also be asked to consider a $1.64 million contract to Geranios Enterprises for the third phase of the southwest side water main project.

The project will continue replacing water mains that are under sized and have been failing with increasing frequency, causing damage to property, roadways, disrupting traffic, and water service to local residents and businesses, according to the city staff report.

The water main breaks are primarily due to corrosive soils, age, and the type of pipe material used. The water mains were installed in 1892, 1913 and 1956, according to the city public works department.

During construction residents and businesses will need to be placed on temporary water and traffic will need to be detoured around the affected project locations.

This project will replace about 1,210 lineal feet of 12-inch cast iron water main and 2,240 lineal feet of 6-inch and 8-inch cast iron water main with 8-inch and 12-inch PVC water main; replace six fire hydrants; 93 water service connections; 3,950 square yards of gravel; and 4,400 square yards of asphalt pavement.

Project locations include:

2nd Avenue Southwest from 7th Street to 9th Street

3rd Avenue Southwest from 6th Street to 9th Street

10th Street from Central Avenue West to 3rd Avenue Southwest

2nd Avenue Southwest from 10th Street to 11th Street

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin July 18, depending on weather conditions, material availability,

and Contractor’s scheduling.

The city received three bids, ranging $1,811,900 to $1,642,063.50, with Geranios submitting the lowest responsible bid, according to public works.

The project is part of the city’s public works capital improvement program and budgets in the water utility enterprise fund, according to public works.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

