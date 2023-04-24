Water main project to affect southwest side traffic

The city has contracted with Geranios Enterprises to replace water mains on 3rd Avenue Southwest from 6th Street Southwest to 9th Street Southwest.

Beginning April 25, portions of 3rd Avenue Southwest will be closed to traffic between 6th Street Southwest and 9th Street Southwest.

Geranios will provide barricades and detour signs in the area.

The work is expected to take about eight weeks depending on weather conditions.

For more information, contact Shaun Hammatt with Geranios at 406-590-4311 or Matt Proud with the city at 406-771-1258.

