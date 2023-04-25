Give Great Falls 2023 is May 1-6

Give Great Falls is May 1-6.

It’s an annual event organized by the nonprofit alliance of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Great Falls Area Community Foundation and the United Way of Cascade County.

“Our goal is to encourage philanthropic giving, community engagement, and strengthen collaborative impact for the benefit of the Great Falls area,” according to the organizers. “We can celebrate together as a community online or in-person. Many local nonprofits are on the front lines to support our community and each donation matters – whether it’s $10 or $50.”

This year, there are 55 participating nonprofits and they are listed, with information about each, on the event website here.

In 2021, the event raised more than $81,000 for local nonprofits.

The giving period runs May 1-6 with community events taking place daily that include local businesses donating portions of their profits back to the nonprofit alliance and other organizations.

The schedule of community events is below:

