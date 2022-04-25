The fourth annual Give Great Falls is May 2-6.

The event is a partnership of the Nonprofit Alliance of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the Great Falls Area Community Foundation and the United Way to “encourage philanthropic giving, community engagement and strengthen collaborative impact for the benefit of the Great Falls area.”

Over the last three years, the community has raised more than $136,000 for local nonprofits during the Give Great Falls event.

About 50 local nonprofits are participating.

Giving opens on May 2 and a number of events are planned throughout the week.

