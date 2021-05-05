Give Great Falls underway to support local nonprofits

It’s Give Great Falls week again in Great Falls.

It’s a week that encourages donations to local nonprofits and highlights those organizations throughout the week.

The week is hosted by the Nonprofit Alliance of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Great Falls Area Community Foundation and United Way of Cascade County.

“Our goal is to encourage philanthropic giving, community engagement, and strengthen collaborative impact for the benefit of the Great Falls Area,” according to the organizers.

There are more than 60 local nonprofits participating this year and information about each and how to donate is available at GiveGreatfFalls.org.

There are events going throughout the remainder of the week where funds raised go to the Nonprofit Alliance to support organizing the event and also toward training and programs through the alliance.

Events remaining this week:

May 3-8- Double Barrel Coffee House Café

May 5- Celtic Cowboy – 4-9 p.m.

– 4-9 p.m. May 5 – Tracy’s Family Restaurant 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7 a.m. – 12 p.m. May 5 – MT Pints 6-9 p.m.

6-9 p.m. May 6 – Roadhouse Diner 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. May 7 – Morning Light Coffee Roasters 5:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 7 – Fire Artisan Pizza 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. May 7 – Brush Crazy 12-9 p.m.

