City completes multiple park district projects
The city Park and Recreation Department released a list this week of projects and improvements completed with the park maintenance district.
The district is a special assessment that voters approved in 2018 and the city has assessed $1.5 million under the district every year. The district lasts for 20 years and commissioners could change the assessment amount during the budget process but have not done so yet.
The park maintenance district grew out of the 2016 park master plan that identified more than $12.6 million in deferred maintenance and other needs.
Park and Rec staff have also leveraged the district funds to apply for, and receive, grants to complete more projects. That includes portions of the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds for projects in low to moderate income areas through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Completed projects so far include:
- Electric City Water Park bathhouse remodel
- Gibson Park restroom remodel
- Multi Sports dugouts/backstops for fields 5, 6, 7 and 8
- Jaycee Park improvements: new pavilion, pickleball courts, basketball courts and ADA sidewalks
- Gibson Park trail resurface
- Irrigation upgrades
- River’s Edge Trail matching funds for grants over three years
- Tree planting for 3 years
- Grande Vista Park: new play structure/border/mulch, resurfaced trail and basketball court, new ADA sidewalk
- Gibson Park basketball courts
- Girl Scout Cabin new roof
- Purchase of forestry equipment
- Elks Riverside Park trail
- Oddfellows Park: new restroom
- Electric City Water Park: new roofs on concession and guard hut
- Jaycee Pool restroom remodel
- Water Tower Pool restroom remodel
- Gibson Pond wall repair
- Lions Park restroom
- Turf maintenance program for 3 years
The Park and Rec department including the following projects in this year’s budget:
- Carter Park pavilion roof: $14,000
- Irrigation upgrades: $200,000
- Sports courts (basketball and tennis/pickle ball): $149,220
- Surface for outdoor fitness equipment: $55,000
- Warden Park, disc golf tee boxes: $6,000
- River’s Edge Trail improvements: $20,000
- Tree replacement: $10,000
- Turf maintenance (pesticide, herbicide, rodent control, etc.): $40,000
The city is also using park district funds to match a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the new indoor aquatics and recreation center that is currently under construction. The city is matching the grant with $10 million through the sale of bonds by the park district.
The facility was identified in the 2016 master plan. The city has already closed the Natatorium and City Manager Greg Doyon has said he will recommend closure of the city’s existing Community Recreation Center downtown once the new facility has opened.
The center is scheduled to open in spring 2024, according to Park and Rec.
In November 2021, commissioners awarded a $18.3 million contract to Swank Construction.
The new indoor aquatics and recreations center is 45,000 square feet of new construction that will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms at 900 29th St. S. in a potion of Lions Park.