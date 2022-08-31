Movie in the Park is Sept. 2

Great Falls Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting another Movie in the Park Sept. 2 in Gibson Park.

They’re showing The Bad Guys, which will begin at 8 p.m. near the bandshell.

The movie is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The event will also include kids activities such as face painting and balloon animals from 6-8 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase at the Snack Shack.

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32-foot screen.

“The Bad Guys is a 2022 American computer-animated heist comedy loosely based on the New York Times best-selling book series. A crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys – dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf, seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake, chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark, short-fused ‘muscle’ Mr. Piranha, and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula,” according to a Park and Rec release.

The movie is free with sponsorships from Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc. and Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Clinic Hospital and Benefis Health System.

For more information, call Park and Recreation at 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620.

