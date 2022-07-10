Movie in the park is July 16

Great Falls Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting another movie in the park in Gibson Park on July 16.

They’re showing Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom at 9 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen.

Concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack.

“Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom provides great family entertainment. Three years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs when they learn that a once dormant volcano on the island is active and is threatening to extinguish all life there. Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet,” according to a Park and Rec release.

The movie is made possible by sponsors, including Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc. and Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Clinic Hospital and Benefis Health System.

For more information, call Park and Recreation at 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620.

