Movie in the Park is Sept. 4 at Gibson Park
Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting “Movie in the Park” on Sept. 4.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle begins at 7:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell.
The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.
The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’-foot viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system. Concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack.
The movie is made possible by sponsors.
For more information, call Park and Recreation, 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack; 406-564-6620.