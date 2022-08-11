ADA sidewalk project will temporarily close streets near Lincoln Elementary

The City of Great Falls has contracted with MRTE, Inc. for an ADA sidewalk project near Lincoln Elementary.

The construction activity will require a temporary road closure of 6th Ave South between 26th Street South and 28th Street South from Aug. 12-22.

Continued temporary road closures of 8th Avenue South between 26th Street South and 27th Street South, and temporary lane closures of 26th Street South and 27th Street South adjacent to Lincoln Elementary School.

The contractor will be working in this area between Aug. 2-23, according to the city public works department.

During the construction period the roads will be closed to through traffic or have reduced lanes. Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades, cones, and closure signs in the area of construction.

For more information about the project, contact Amanda Brownlee, in the city engineer’s office, at 406-771-1258.

