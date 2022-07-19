Little assumes command at Malmstrom

Col. Barry Little assumed command of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base during a July 18 change of command ceremony.

Little assumed command from Col. Anita Feugate Opperman.

Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, was the presiding official for the ceremony.

The 341st is one of three missile wings in the U.S. that operates, maintains and secures the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The 341st reports directly to 20th Air Force at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, and is part of Air Force Global Strike Command, headquartered at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana.

Little most recently served as the vice commander at 20th Air Force.

Feugate Opperman has been the 341st Missile Wing commander since August 2020.

She is moving to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. to serve on the Joint Staff as assistant deputy director of command, control and nuclear operations.

During the ceremony, Little said, according to a release, “I am looking forward to continuing that tremendous partnership that you’ve built over the last 80 years between the base and the [Great Falls] community. To say that I’m excited to be here, to say that I’m humbled to be here is an understatement. It is an absolute honor and privilege to be entrusted with the command of one of the most powerful combat wings in the greatest air force on earth.”

(Photo info: Col. Barry Little, right, accepts the 341st Missile Wing guidon from Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, left, 20th Air Force commander, on July 18, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

