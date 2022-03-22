Omaha Trophy returns to Malmstrom

The 12th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base has been named the 2021 Omaha Trophy winner for intercontinental ballistic missile units.

The award was announced March 22 by Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the U.S. nuclear enterprise.

The Omaha Trophy was originally created by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee in 1971. At the time, a single trophy was presented annually as recognition of the command’s best wing. The SCC – an advisory group comprised of business leaders in the Omaha area – became the Strategic Command Consultation Committee after the activation of USSTRATCOM in 1992.

The 341st Missile Wing won the award for 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

This year, the award honored squadrons in the ICBM, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bombers and global operations fields.

“It is an honor to continue the Omaha Trophy tradition and recognize the outstanding men and women of USSTRACOM’s top performing squadrons,” Tim Burke, SCC chairman, said in a release. “The Omaha community, and the Strategic Command Consultation Committee understand the commitment required to continue providing strategic deterrence around the clock. The support of your families does not go unnoticed, and we recognize the sacrifices they make as well in supporting you. We express a sincere thank you for the hard work and determination the recipients demonstrate every day. Your successful accomplishments keep our nation safe.”

The 2021 Omaha Trophy recipient organizations are:

Intercontinental Ballistic Missile: 12th Missile Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana

12th Missile Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana Ballistic Missile Submarine: USS ALASKA (SSBN 732), Naval Sub Base Kings Bay, Georgia

USS ALASKA (SSBN 732), Naval Sub Base Kings Bay, Georgia Strategic Bomber: 509th Operations Support Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

509th Operations Support Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Global Operations: Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron FOUR, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma

“Today’s strategic threat environment requires that we have a combat-ready force on watch 24/7. These Omaha Trophy award winners stood out for their continued excellence anytime, anywhere, making our global mission successful,” Richard said in a release.

