Air Force holding public hearing on GBSD environmental impact draft

The United States Air Force is holding public hearings over the coming weeks on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the new Sentinel system, or ground based strategic deterrent, that will replace the existing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system.

The Sentinel system will replace the Minuteman system at Malmstrom Air Force Base, as well as Minot in North Dakota and F.E. Warren in Wyoming.

The public hearings will provide the public the opportunity to understand and comment on the potential environmental consequences of the proposed Sentinel system, which will modernize and replace Minuteman system, including silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure, according to the Air Force.

The EIS also addresses Sentinel and Minuteman support locations at Hill AFB in Utah; the Utah Test and Training Range; and Camp Guernsey in Wyoming.

The public hearings will be used to further identify issues to be addressed in the environmental analysis, according to the Air Force.

The Air Force plans to hold seven in-person public hearings, including some in Montana:

July 26, 5:30-8:30 pm: Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts, Missouri Room, 2 Park Drive South

Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts, Missouri Room, 2 Park Drive South July 28, 3-6 pm: Central Montana Fair, Fergus County Fairgrounds, 153 Fairgrounds Road, Lewistown

There will also be two virtual public hearings via Zoom. Register for the virtual hearings here.

Registration will be available starting July 1 for the virtual hearings on:

Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m. CDT

Aug. 9, 5-8 p.m. MDT

More information on Sentinel and MMIII demilitarization EIS environmental impact analysis process can be found on the project website and here.

The project website can also be used to submit comments. Comments will be accepted at any time during the public hearings process. To ensure the Air Force has sufficient time to consider public input in the reparation of the final EIS, comments should be submitted by Aug. 15.

