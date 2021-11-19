City approves contract for tree removal to start water main, street reconstruction project

City Commissioners awarded a $68,743 contract to Doctor Lawn Landscape Services, Inc. to remove 12 boulevard trees in preparation of a street reconstruction project scheduled for the spring of 2022 on the southwest side.

The tree removal is in preparation for a city project to replace seven blocks of water main this fall and reconstruct four blocks of the roadway in the spring.

The city utilities and street divisions worked together for the project and during the design phase of the street reconstruction and ADA compliant handicap ramps, located at the intersections, staff found that some boulevard trees needed to be removed in order to accommodate construction of the project.

Staff determined that 12 of the 37 boulevard trees needed to be removed and one tree relocated.

The project area includes:

2nd Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street to 6th Street

 3rd Avenue Southwest from 5th Street to 6th Street

The project is tentatively set to start Nov. 29 and be completed no later than April 1, according to city public works.

During the project, power lines for street lighting will be temporarily removed, residents will not be able to park in front of their residences, and traffic will be detoured around the affected locations.

City staff met with Neighborhood Council 2 and area neighbors in April and May to discuss the project and the council voted 3-0 in favor.

The city received one bid for the project, which will be funded with BARSA funds, which are the city’s portion of the state gas tax.

In July, City Commissioners approved a $864,765 contract to Central Plumbing and Heating for a water main replacement portion of the project.

The project will replace about 760 lineal feet of 12-inch water main and 1,800 lineal feet of 4-, 6- and 8-inch water main on the southwest side of town.

Water mains in this area of town were installed in 1892 and have been failing with “increasing frequency, causing damage to property, roadways, disrupting traffic, and water service to local residents and businesses. The water main breaks are primarily due to corrosive soils, age, and the type of pipe material used,” according to the staff report.

During construction, residents and businesses will be placed on temporary water and traffic will be detoured, according to city public works.

City planning water main, street reconstruction project on southwest side

5th Street from 4th Avenue Southwest to 1st Avenue Southwest

The project will replace about cast iron water main pipes with 12-inch and 8-inch PVC water main; replace four fire hydrants; 55 water service connections; 2,650 square yards of gravel; and 420 square yards of asphalt pavement.

