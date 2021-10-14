Water main replacement impacts traffic on southwest side

The City of Great Falls has contracted with Central Plumbing and Heating Excavation to replace an 8-inch water main in 5th Street Southwest from 4th Avenue South to 1st Avenue Southwest.

Beginning Oct. 18, traffic will not be able to access 4th Avenue Southwest from 6th Street Southwest.

Barricades and detour signs will be placed in the area.

The city public works department estimates that construction will be completed by Oct. 29, weather permitting.

Access will be available for local residents during construction.

For more information about the project, contact Jeff Anderson with Central at 771-9519 or Richard Johnson with the city at 771-1258.

