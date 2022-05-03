Confero Sport Foundation Mixer is May 4

The Confero Sports Foundation is partnering with Montana Rush Soccer for the Confero Sports Foundation Mixer on May 4.

Montana Rush Soccer will use the funds raised to help with improvements at the soccer complex, which is owned by the city and Great Falls Public Schools and leased to the soccer club.

The mixer is 5:30-8 p.m. May 4 at Exhibition Hall.

Tickets are $25 each, or a book of 10 tickets is $200.

With savings on park district projects, staff working to complete additional projects this year [2019]

Tickets include food, and beverages will also be available, as well as 50/50 drawings and a silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased at Montana ExpoPark administration office or from a representative with Montana Rush Soccer or Confero Sports Foundation.

For the past 38 years, the Confero Sports Foundation has raised funds to promote major sporting events in Great Falls.

Total contributions from the foundation equal more than $405,000.

Confero Sports Mixer is May 8 [2019]

“The goal of Confero is to provide financial support for major sporting events, attracting thousands of fans to Great Falls for two or three days benefiting the community with entertainment and revenue. The Confero Sports Foundation has traditionally underwritten divisional and state high school basketball tournaments and have now expanded their efforts to other sporting events. Confero has financially supported a variety sporting events and continues working toward bringing new major sporting events to Great Falls,” according to the foundation.

New basketball floor installed at Montana Expo Park [2017]

For more information about the mixer or to get involved with the foundation, contact Roger Lesofski at rogerles@charter.net or 406-788-4661.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

