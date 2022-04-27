Business Bites: El Comedor changes hands; new Taco Bell; new food trucks coming; American Bar closes; KellerGeist, Tres65 expanding

El Comedor

Diane and Bill Eusterman are retiring and are under contract to sell El Comedor to Fluffy Inc., a local restaurant company headed by Sandra Haverlandt.

“Our family has enjoyed El Com since its beginning at the Pin-n-Cue restaurant and we look forward to carrying on the tradition,” Brett Haverlandt told The Electric in an email.

On May 1, the restaurant will close for a minor remodel and reopen with the same food, the Haverlandt’s told The Electric.

The remodel will enlarge the current bar area for more seating. The four gaming machines that are currently located in the bar area will be moved to a private area of the dining room with a separate westside entrance and add about nine more machines, the Haverlandt’s told The Electric. The area will be separate from the dining areas and the seating capacity of the restaurant will remain about the same, the family said.

The restaurant’s general manager will be Melissa Rardon, who has been a lead employee at the restaurant for the last 15 years, according to the Haverland’s.

“We plan to work very quickly to get the restaurant reopened as soon as possible and plan to employ some of the staff during construction. We look forward to them returning to work when we reopen. The estimated time for remodel is 30 to 60 days…depending on product availability,” the Haverlandt’s told The Electric in an email.

Taco Bell

A new Taco Bell is planned for a commercial pad next to the Panda Express near the eastside Walmart.

The city received a permit application for the project this week.

Columbia Grain

Work is happening at the former Fair Claim Building at 120 1st Ave. N. The city approved an interior demolition permit on April 5 for Columbia Grain to renovate the space into an office.

The demo permit includes removal of a carport, some sheetrock and some doors, according to city planning. The city has also received a permit application for an the office remodel and that permit is currently under review.

American Bar

The owners of American Bar said last week that April 16 was their last day.

“Unfortunately the situation with our current location-our employees needed to take new jobs (with the uncertainty of the bar situation they needed job security). We wish them all the best and we thank them dearly for all their hard work! We will miss you all so much, and thank you for your support the past 5 years,” the owners posted on their Facebook page.

Mountain Berry Bowls

Mountain Berry Bowls, a new food truck in Great Falls, is having their grand opening this week.

They’ll be at 2515 10th Ave. S. in the parking lot behind JoAnn Fabrics.

Follow their Facebook page for their weekly schedule.

New food trucks

Lyndsay Gutierrez of Nourish and Cassie Campbell of Spices N Spurs hosted a food truck boot camp workshop earlier this year and out of that, six new food truck operations are coming to Great Falls this summer.

Nosh, a catering and food truck operation, will be open at the Bridal Walk on April 30 downtown.

Okii Eats is a Korean-Native fusion.

Momma Belles is southern style food.

Fiesta Food Truck and Catering is Mexican/borderland style food.

Two other trucks are also in the works, one for Mexican food and one ice cream, Gutierrez said.

She said that some have their own trucks, and some will be using the Nourish or Spices N Spurs trucks as they get their businesses going.

They’ll all have their own menus, schedules, branding and events, but will be sharing and doing it popup style for a bit.

Nourish will be out all of next week in front of the Great Falls Montana Tourism office on Overlook Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People from each of the trucks that are participating in Gutierrez and Campbell’s startup program will be there during the week to observe truck operations as part of their training, Gutierrez said.

CY Thai food truck, which is not part of the startup program, opened last week and is typically located at 2nd Ave. N. and 38th Street. Follow their Facebook page for schedules, locations and menus.

KellerGeist expansion

Jolene and Matthias Schalper are seeking a chef for their planned kitchen expansion coming to the space their using currently at 300 1st Ave. S. for KellerGeist Pub Theater. More details on that plan are coming soon.

Tres65

Tres65 is expanding into the former Sora & Company space in the 100 block of Central Avenue.

It’s a “modern celebration studio that will highlight two unique event spaces, a timeless PlayCafe and fully stocked celebration boutique,” according to the company.

Malmstrom Air Force Base contract

The Malmstrom AFB Contracting Squadron has awarded a contract to install a dewatering system at a launch facility to BRY Enterprise, LLC of Great Falls for $1,030,330. The period of performance for this award is 90 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Barking Lot

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting their Barking Lot event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the shelter at 1010 25th Ave. N.E.

This event is open to the public and free, though there will be items for purchase. The drop-in event will feature dog play groups, a new to you sale, and food trucks. Purple Gold and Taqueria Ibarra will be selling food and donating

part of their proceeds back to the animal shelter.

The shelter has also Bissell Pet Foundation to participate in the Empty the Shelters event May 2-7.

Anyone who stops by to complete an adoption application during the Barking Lot event will receive a voucher for a free adoption during the Empty the Shelters event.

More information about the events, and the shelter, is on their Facebook page or by calling 406-454-2276.

Toby’s House

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery has been awarded the 2022 Nonprofit Organization of the Year Strengthening Families Award from the Montana Children’s Trust Fund.

The award was presented during the Montana Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference in mid-April.

Toby’s House is the first crisis nursery in the state and serves a resource for families and children who are at-risk for neglect and abuse, according to a release.

Family Promise

Family Promise of Great Falls has received a $10,000 grant to help keep some families in their homes while diverting other families from homelessness or emergency shelters into stable housing.

The grant was announced by the national Family Promise program and its partner Clayton, a national home builder.

The grant requires Family Promise of Great Falls to match the grant with $10,000 of local contributions, according to a release.

The agency is hoping to raise that match during the Give Great Falls event May 2-6 and their Family Promise Giving Day on April 28.

The combined $20,000 will be used to help families get stable housing or avoid eviction through deposit payments, rent or past due rent, according to a release.

Last year, the agency resumer offering families emergency shelter at hotels, referral services to other agencies, and showers and snacks at the Hub, located in the Central Christian Church at 1019 Central Ave.

In February 2022, Family Promise rented a northside duplex where up to two families can stay at a time for about 90 days until permanent housing can be found, according to the agency.

For more information about the agency, volunteering or donating, go to their website or call 406-866-0064.

Got a business bite? Send it to jenn@theelectricgf.com

