Business Bites: Five Guys is open; county looking at marijuana rules; NWGF celebrates owner built homes; Tidal Wave Car Spa coming; urgent care clinic open; Dracut Hill speed limit; Vaughn fire fee increased; Sun Prairie Village wastewater improvements; Little Shell listening sessions

Five Guys has officially opened in the shopping center between Target and Albertsons on 10th Avenue South.

Recreational marijuana zoning

Cascade County is looking to change the zoning code to adjust for recreational marijuana that was legalized at the state level. The planning board meeting to consider those changes was originally set for Sept. 21 but has been moved to 9 a.m. Oct. 19 for a larger venue at the Family Living Center at Expo Park.

The meeting will be in a hybrid format.

County planning is recommending definitional changes to reflect the changes in the law and will be recommending that it be treated like medical marijuana under the current zoning regulations. which is only permissible with a land use permit in the heavy industrial zoning district and keeping the same setback from worship and educational facilities, according to Charity Yonker, planning director.

The planning department will post the proposed changes and meeting materials when they are prepared, Yonker said.

Dream Street

This week, NeighborWorks celebrated 20 new homeowners at the Dream Street Open House event. Ten of these families completed their homes and moved in this spring and 10 more will wrap up construction later this year. Each group consists of 10 families who put in more than 1,200 hours of sweat equity throughout their time in the program, according to NWGF.

A core piece of the Owner Built Homes program is that no family can move in until all 10 homes in their build group are complete. Once the second group of builders finishes construction this year, a total of 155 homeowners will have gone through the Owner Built Homes Program in Great Falls through NeighborWorks.

NeighborWorks Owner Built Homes program is a part of the national Mutual Self-Help Housing program, funded by USDA Rural Development. Through this program, qualified buyers earn substantial equity by working with a group of other families to help build their own homes. Their labor is called “sweat equity” and it can make homes affordable.

Invest Great Falls

Registration is open for Great Falls Development Authority’s Invest Downtown Great Falls 2021 event.

“Learn what made our most popular downtown businesses succeed; hear about new development opportunities; and explore the vision for the future of Downtown Great Falls,” according to GFDA.

The event is 10 a.m. to noon at the Newberry on Oct. 28 and there will be a ZOOM option.

Register here.

Alpha Tattoos and Piercings

Alpha Tattoos and Piercings has opened at 321 10th Ave. S.

Tidal Wave Car Spa

Tidal Wave Car Spa is coming to the old Holiday Motors property at 3051 10th Ave. S. The company has submitted a building permit application to build an express car wash with vacuum stalls.

Ph-One Ninjas

Ph-One Ninjas is coming to the West City Center, at 1520 3rd St. N.W., the shopping center across from Albertsons.

They hope to be open by Oct. 1 and will repair all mobile devices and stock cases and accessories.

Urgent Care

Nova Health and EIG14T opened a clinic at 609 10th Ave. S.

In May, the companies were issued a permit to renovate the former insurance office into an urgent care clinic.

Nova has recently opened a clinic in Butte and entered Montana in 2019 by acquiring former Zip Clinic locations in Belgrade and Bozeman.

Bootlegger Bar and Casino

Bootlegger Bar and Casino opened this summer at 3220 15th St. N.E. and is holding a grand opening on Oct. 9.

Karhu Koski Distillery

Karhu Koski Distillery is holding a groundbreaking Sept. 25 at their site at 430 Gordon Rd.

Dracut Hill Road

Cascade County Commissioners have approved, on first reading, a 50 mile per hour speed limit for Dracut Hill Road, for a 3.8 mile stretch.

The county public works department was approached by residents requesting the change after the road was resurfaced and they complained of excessive speeding. Public works conducted a speed study in the spring and determined that 85 percent of the traffic was traveling at a minimum of 50 miles per hour.

The commission will consider the proposed speed limit on second reading and if approved, the speed limit signs will be installed.

Vaughn Fire Service Fee

The Vaughn Fire Service Area Board of Trustees asked the Cascade County Commissioners to approve a fee increase of $60 per residence annually, raising the fee from $75 to $135 annually.

Commissioners approved the increase during their Sept. 14 meeting.

The Vaughn Fire Service Area Board of Trustees has not asked for an increase in 16 years and said they were falling behind on equipment maintenance and needs.

The increase on about 1,700 residents in the fee service area will generate an estimated $100,000 in additional revenue for operational expenses, insurance and equipment needs, though they estimate they have about $950,000 worth of equipment needs and station repairs.

Sun Prairie Village wastewater improvements

The Sun Prairie Village County Water and Sewer District has been awarded $1.286 million in ARPA funds through the state toward a project to improve their wastewater collection system and centralized wastewater treatment and protect waterbodies from pollution.

The total budget for the upgrade is $2.57 million and with the ARPA funds, the funding package is:

$500,000 of TSEP grant funds

$1,286 million of ARPA grant funds

$527,000 USDA loan

$259,000 District contribution

The district contracted with Morrison Maierle to do the design and the contractors said at the Sept. 14 district board meeting that they should be able to go out for bid in the next few weeks and begin construction in the spring of 2022.

Little Shell listening sessions

Little Shell Tribal Health is hosting virtual listening groups to get feedback on what services they hope to see at the new Little Shell Tribal Health Clinic at the former animal hospital at 425 Smelter Ave. N.E.

The Cascade County session is 7-8 p.m. Sept. 28.

To sign up, email your name, address, email, phone number and enrollment number to t.wilmore@lstribe.org.

