Business Bites: Community Rec Center offering winter break activities; Big Iron truck wash groundreaking; former Fox Farm Diner owners sued in district court; PRo Rodeo Circuit Finals tickets on sale; Reisig elected as vice chair to national board

The Community Recreation Center is offering a “School’s Out Fun Day” for school age children in kindergarten through 6th grade over the winter break.

The days that it will be offered are Dec. 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Activities will include roller skating, bowling, swimming, Christmas crafts and games in the gym.

Register now before it’s too late, the program is limited to a maximum of 25 children per day, the camps need a minimum of 12 per day enrolled to take place.

Fee is $30 per child each day, which will cover activity costs.

Drop off hours are between 7:30-9:30 a.m. with activities for the day beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Pick up hours are between 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Please provide your child with lunch/snack for the day and appropriately dressed for the weather.

Register now at the Community Recreation Center, 801 2nd Ave. N.

For additional information call 727-6099 and speak to Eric McNamee or Jerry Jordan.

Big Iron Truck Stop groundbreaking

Big Iron Truck and RV Wash will be having a groundbreaking event at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at 2801 Poplar Drive, behind the Flying J gas station on the hill across from the airport.

The truck wash is already under construction and it will be a full-service truck and RV wash with two 120-foot long bays, one providing a professional hand wash by our employees and a second bay that is equipped with an automated gantry wash system.

Types of vehicles that can run through this system will be cars, pickups, pickups pulling travel trailers, Class A, B & C

motorhomes, semi tractors, semi tractors pulling trailers up to doubles.

The truck wash is expected to open mid-March and is expected to add 8-10 jobs initially.

Former Fox Farm Diner owners sued

The former owners of the Fox Farm Diner that was on Alder Drive, are being sued in district court by the property owners, Tong Ying Hong and Hui Qun Zhang, for failure to pay rent, late fees, other fees, violations of the lease agreement by making unauthorized modifications to the space and the unauthorized removal of equipment when they vacated the space in August 2021.

According to the lawsuit, the former Fox Farm Diner owners owe $170,861 in unpaid rent and other damages.

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals tickets on sale

The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals return to Great Falls Jan. 13-15 and this year’s event adds Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roping, the fastest event in the arena.

Tickets went on sale Dec. 11.

Tickets can be purchased at the Montana Expo Park box office, by phone at 406-727-1481 or online at ProRodeoMontana.com and presale pricing is $25 and $30.

The rodeo has a changed schedule this year and is running Thursday through Saturday with performances at 7 p.m. nightly at Expo Park.

The WPRA breakaway roping has been added making eight professional events at the circuit finals.

Joey Williams, Volborg, is a superstar of her own accord as the first female breakaway roper from Montana to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, finishing in fifth place just two days ago, according to the circuit.

Reisig elected vice chair of national board

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy has elected Richard N. Reisig, CPA, of Great Falls, as vice chair of its 2021-22 Board of Directors.

The board was installed into office during NASBA’s 114th Annual Meeting, held virtually, in November.

A former treasurer and director-at-large of NASBA, Reisig has previously served as chair of NASBA’s Administration and Finance, Standards Setting and Professional Trends Advisory, CBT Administration, and CPA Licensing Examinations Committees, and as a former member of NASBA’s 120/150 Task Force, Peer Review Compliance Committee, and Relations with Member Boards Committee. Reisig presently serves on the Financial Accounting Foundation’s Board of Trustees, and recently completed two terms on FAF’s Private Company Council and an extended term on the AICPA’s Auditing Standards Board.

He has over 39 years of public accounting experience and serves his firm, Anderson ZurMuehlen & Company, P.C., as chief executive officer, working out of the Great Falls, MT office. Additionally, Reisig is a past chair of the Montana Board of Public Accountants, a past president of the Montana Society of CPAs, and a former member of the AICPA’s Governing Council. Reisig has also served on the AICPA’s Board of Examiners and its Practice Analysis Sponsor Advisory Group.

Reisig was the 2014 recipient of the MSCPA’s George Anderson Distinguished Service Award, MSCPA’s highest honor. He has a bachelor’s degree in business, accounting option, from Montana State University, and has served on MSU’s College of Business Advisory Council and its Accounting Advisory Council, the board of directors for the MSU Alumni Association and MSU Foundation.

The NASBA is a forum for the nation’s Boards of Accountancy, which administer the Uniform CPA Examination, license more than 650,000 certified public accountants and regulate the practice of public accountancy in the U.S.

NASBA’s mission is to enhance the effectiveness and advance the common interests of the Boards of Accountancy in meeting their regulatory responsibilities. The association promotes the exchange of information among accountancy boards, serving the needs of the 55 U.S. jurisdictions.

