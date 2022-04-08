Armington Junction construction begins mid-April

The Montana Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Riverside Contracting is about to commence major construction on the Armington Junction project near Belt.

The project includes completing a new bridge over Belt Creek on U.S. 87 just north of Armington Junction.

County awards design contract for Armington Bridge replacement [2021]

Two-way traffic will remain, but there may be minor delays, pilot cars and signal lights controlling traffic, according to MDT.

Work is scheduled to begin in mid-April and is expected to be substantially complete by the fall of 2022, according to MDT.

Construction beginning at Armington Junction [2021]

In addition to the new bridge, this project will:

reconstruct about 3.5 miles of existing roadway on U.S. 87, including widening the roadway to five lanes starting from the Belt Creek bridge towards Belt and Great Falls in both directions;

construct a roundabout at Armington Junction; and

construct a new culvert over Neil Creek and a new culvert at Frenchman’s Coulee.

MDT is also recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 11-15, and reminding the public that when traveling during construction season, watch for the “cone zone” and workers on the highway.

“These workers spend their days working a short distance from fast-moving vehicles, and while they make every effort to work safely, they are counting on you to pay attention, slow down, and be careful as you pass through the Armington Junction work zone,” MDT project manager Harold Woodhouse said in a release.

Members of the public can find more information on the Armington project webpage or by contacting to Melissa Shannon at melissas@strategies360.com or 406-422-2922.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

