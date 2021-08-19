Construction beginning at Armington Junction

This summer, the Montana Department of Transportation will begin construction of Phase 3 of the Belt North and South project at Armington Junction, which is the intersection of US 87 and US 89 near Belt.

This project will:

Reconstruct approximately 3.5 miles of existing roadway on U.S. 87, including widening the roadway to five lanes starting after the Belt Creek bridge in the westbound direction towards Belt and Great Falls.

Construct a roundabout at Armington Junction.

Construct a new bridge over Belt Creek and install new culvert structures for Neil Creek and Frenchman’s Coulee.

Riverside Contracting was awarded the project and work began Aug. 16.

This year, the project will focus on the bridge and culvert structures, including off-site building of the new bridge over the winter. The construction to widen the roadways and install the roundabout at Armington Junction is planned to occur in 2022, according to an MDT release.

Initial operations will include removing trees and shrubs in order to allow for the bridge and culvert work to proceed. This will entail minimal impacts to the public, but there may be temporary single lane restrictions and pilot cars, according to MDT.

“The traveling public is strongly encouraged to watch for the ‘cone zone’ and for workers on the highway. These workers spend their days working a short distance from fast moving vehicles, and while they make every effort to work safely, they are counting on you to pay attention, slow down and be careful as you pass through a work zone,” according to MDT.

More information about the project is here or contact Melissa Shannon at melissas@strategies360.com or 406-422-2922.

