City holding public needs hearing on CDBG, HOME funds

The City Commission is scheduled to hold a public needs hearing on April 5 for the city’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME Grant programs.

The programs are administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

City staff uses information from the needs hearing to make recommendations to the commission for funding priorities in the annual action plan document, which commissioners also consider in public meetings and must vote to adopt.

The CDBG and HOME programs are designed “to help fund local community development programs including affordable housing, public services, economic development, and public infrastructure projects. The primary goal of these programs is to assist low and moderate income persons in their respective communities. State and local governments receive funding from HUD based on a formula derived from population and housing statistics,” according to the city staff report.

The city’s citizen participation plan for the CDBG and HOME programs requires a public hearing to allow citizens to address to commission regarding community needs and to make recommendation on the use of the funds. This hearing is not meant for agencies to lobby for their grant funding applications, according to staff.

“Instead, individuals are encouraged to speak on housing and non-housing community development issues in the city, and especially, the effect of these issues on low and moderate income persons. CDBG funds can be used for a wide range of community development activities directed toward neighborhood revitalization, economic development, energy conservation and improved community facilities and services. HOME grant funds can be used for affordable home ownership programs, including development of new homes, loan financing, and affordable multi-family rental housing development,” according to the city staff report.

The results of the hearing and any comments received during the 30-day public comment plan on the annual action plan will be used to make the funding recommendations.

For the current year, the city received $810,605 in CDBG funds and $283,494 of HOME funds. The city doesn’t know yet what its allocation will be for the upcoming program year, but anticipates the amounts will be consistent with current and past years, according to staff.

