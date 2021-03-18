City accepting applications for CDBG, HOME funds

The city is accepting applications for this year’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME allocation.

CDBG and HOME funds are allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications from qualifying agencies are now being accepted and there’s not application deadline.

A total of $808,347 in CDBG funds and a total of $280,426 of HOME funds were allocated to the city this year.

All applications submitted must contain eligible activities and meet an outlined priority in the approved Annual Action Plan.

All applications will be reviewed for eligibility by Planning and Community Development staff and then scored by a city staff Grant Committee. Funding agreements for worthy projects are approved by the Great Falls City Commission.

Contact grant program staff at 406-455-8443 or via email at tshumaker@greafallsmt.net for questions regarding these funds.

