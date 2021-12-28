Cascade County lifts fire restrictions

Cascade County has rescinded Stage 1 fire restrictions as of Dec. 28.

The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 3 after a fire destroyed more than a dozen homes in the Gibson Flats area on Dec. 1, plus high winds, low moisture and high temperatures that were continuing earlier in the month.

According to a resolution signed on Dec. 28 by Commissioner Joe Briggs, “fire conditions have now changed substantially and the majority of our partner agencies and rural fire chiefs concur that the Stage 1 fire restrictions are no longer warranted.”

The resolution states that the three commissioners agree the emergency restrictions were no longer needed and the commission “has been advised that the burn permit process is available to mitigate weather and wind conditions as may be warranted.”

The city also enacted their own Stage 1 fire restrictions earlier this month that have not yet been lifted.

Three people have been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the Dec. 1 fire. They are all scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

County waives fees for certain permits to rebuild for those affected by Gibson Flats fires

Three arrested in connection to Dec. 1 Gibson Flats fire

Cascade County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions

County warns Gibson Flats area residents of flooding dangers; need for permit to work in designated flood area

Fire burning in Gibson Flats area

Agencies responded to wildfires near Wadsworth Pond Dec. 10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

