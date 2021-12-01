Fire burning in Gibson Flats area

(Photo courtesy Jeremiah Johnson)

Updated 10:35 a.m. Dec. 1

Multiple agencies are responding to an active wildland fire burning in the Gibson Flats area.

Emergency crews are asking people to stay away from the area and the intersection of 26th Street South and 33rd Avenue South, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.

GFFR said that multiple houses and structures have been affected and the fire is actively burning wood piles and other materials.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said about 70 firefighters were working the fire.

The city and county have opened the Emergency Operations Center and the American Red Cross and Salvation

Army have been notified.

A high wind warning was issued on Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 and there were concerns about increased fire danger.

Montana Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Great Falls Central Catholic High School, 2800 18th Ave. S. Residents can also request Red Cross Services by calling 800-272-6668.

Those impacted can also call the Salvation Army at 453-0391.

According to the Montana Red Cross, 30 households have checked in at the evacuation center this morning.

Fifty homes have been impacted, according to GFFR.

In a 10:30 a.m. update from GFFR, “emergency crews are in the process of assessing the number of structures impacted. Assessments are limited at this time due to ongoing fire conditions. No injuries have been reported. Gas has been shut off in the affected area. Crews are working on putting out fire pockets before the wind picks up again.”

Displaced families that have not yet checked in are asked to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-272-6668 to be accounted for, according to GFFR. The Red Cross and CCSO are attempting to account for everyone in the affected area.

The first 911 call for the fire came in at 2:41 a.m., according to CCSO.

The area falls under the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Dept. but responders are operating under a unified command with multiple departments are working together, according to GFFR.

CCSO said that numerous evacuations have taken place and other pre-evacuation orders have been given.

There’s no information yet from officials on the acreage size of the fire or number of structures impacted, but “numerous structures have been destroyed at this time, and to the best of our knowledge, no loss of life or serious injury has occurred thus far,” according to CCSO.

The agencies involved, according to CCSO are: Sand Coulee, Vaughn, Gore Hill, Black Eagle and Belt Rural volunteer fire departments; GFFR, CCSO, Great Falls Police Department, Malmstrom Air Force Base fire department, Northwestern Energy and Sally One.

