Cascade County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The cause of the Dec. 1 fire in Gibson Flats area has yet to be determined, but “the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were significant contributing factors and have caused Cascade County’s Disaster and Emergency Services director and the majority of the Rural Fire Chiefs to request Cascade County to move into stage 1 fire restrictions,” according to a county release.

The County Commission on Dec. 3 declared a fire emergency in Cascade County and implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions:

Open burning is prohibited.

Campfires are allowed only in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided.

Smoking is permitted only within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials.

Campers are only allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.

All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.

Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed only on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

The restrictions are in place until altered or removed by the Cascade County Commission.

For more information, contact Cascade County’s Disaster and Emergency Services at 406-454-6900.

