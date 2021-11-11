Construction on U.S. 87 north of Great Falls complete

The Montana Department of Transportation has completed roughly seven miles of improvements on U.S. Highway 87, north of Great Falls between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.

Schellinger Construction, the prime contractor for the project, widened the existing roadway and installed intermittent passing and turn lanes. Crews will return in the summer of 2022 to chip seal the project and apply final epoxy pavement markings and striping, according to MDT.

In the fall of 2020, crews placed embankment along both sides of the roadway in preparation for spring construction the following year. Beginning the embankment process in the fall allowed the dirt to settle during the winter months and created a solid foundation for crews to start road-widening work in the spring, according to MDT.

Construction started again in the spring of 2021 as crews began tearing up the road surface and excavating the project site to widen the seven-mile stretch to include eight feet in additional shoulder room and intermittent passing lanes and turning lanes.

In summer 2022, workers will return briefly to finish painting road lines and chip sealing, the process of applying a thin film of heated asphalt liquid on the road surface, followed by the placement of small aggregates, which helps prevent water from penetrating the surface. Travelers should anticipate minor delays when traveling this stretch of highway during that time. MDT will inform the public when these final improvements will take place. The schedule depends on the weather, as warm and dry conditions are needed for successful roadway work.

More information about the project is available on the project webpage.

