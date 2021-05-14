Construction on Highway 87 north of Great Falls continuing

The Montana Department of Transportation’s project on Highway 87 was delayed due to weather but is continuing.

Over this week, MDT and Schellinger Construction finished the asphalt milling portion and crews will now be hauling gravel material north of Powerline Road.

Crews are also completing embankment, or foundation soil, and ditch work in the southern portion of the 7-mile work zone, according to MDT.

A detour exists parallel to the excavated roadway for the majority of the route between Great Bear Avenue and Dent Bridge Road. Motorists should account for delays when driving and be mindful of rough roads on detoured sections. Speeds remain at 35 miles per hour, according to MDT.

For more information, visit the Great Falls North webpage, call 406-207-4484 or email becca@bigskypublicrelations.com.

Sign up to receive text updates on the project by texting “GREATFALLSNORTH” to 41411.

