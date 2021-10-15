Road construction continuing north of Great Falls

Paving is continuing on Highway 87 north of Great Falls.

The Montana Department of Transportation and Schellinger Construction will finish paving the final northern section this week, from Powerline Road to Dent Bridge Road, according to MDT.

Once paving is complete, crews will place interim pavement markings and stripes on the roadway, which will remain until chip sealing begins early summer 2022. Chip seal is a thin top layer of asphalt to seal out water. Once chip sealing is complete, the permanent epoxy-based paint markings and stripes will be applied, according to MDT.

Crews are also seeding the slopes at the side of the highway and have begun installing fencing and signage.

Construction activities continue throughout the project. Please proceed carefully and be mindful of crews, equipment, and signs when traveling through the site.

MDT asks drivers to slow down when approaching work zones and follow posted speed limits. Leave adequate braking room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Keep your cool, pay attention, and plan for delays.

For more information on the project, go to the Great Falls North page.

You can also call the project hotline at 406-207-4484, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com.

