Construction resumes March 22 on Highway 87 north of Great Falls

Construction is scheduled to resume March 22 on U.S. Highway 87 north of Great Falls.

Preliminary construction was done in the winter and the Montana Department of Transportation said that Schellinger Construction crews will return, weather permitting, to resume roadwork between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.

“We know the start of the construction season can often be frustrating to the community,” Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter said in a release. “Our team is committed to increasing both safety and traffic flow in the area while maintaining as few disruptions as possible.”

MDT construction project on Highway 87 north of city underway

The completion of this project will bring passing and turn lanes throughout the seven-mile construction limits. These lanes will be added intermittently throughout the construction schedule until crews conclude in November, according to MDT.

Last fall, the highway’s embankment, or foundation soil, was unloaded onto the sides of the roadway and left to settle. Now, crews will use that solid, sturdy foundation to create a wider and more convenient travel experience for Great Falls residents and visitors.

The majority of work will be completed this year before winter arrives. Crews will return temporarily in the spring of 2022 to complete the project’s final touches: painting and chip sealing the road. Travelers should anticipate delays when traveling this stretch of highway.

The community is encouraged to stay up-to-date on the project by signing up for weekly emails by emailing a request to becca@bigskypublicrelations.com, registering for text message alerts by texting “GREATFALLSNORTH” to 41411, visiting https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/greatfallsnorth/, or by calling the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 during regular business hours.

