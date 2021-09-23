Great Falls library staff proposes to name corner for former librarian

Great Falls Public Library staff and the family of Kathy Wight, a former librarian, have proposed the creation of “Kathy’s Corner” in the library’s Kids Place.

Wight worked at the library for more than 25 years and “was beloved by patrons and other staff members,” according to the library.

Wight died in July and her family encouraged donations to be made to the library in her name. According to library staff, more than $2,000 has been donated in her name.

Library closed Friday for private memorial for librarian

In January, the library Board of Trustees adopted a naming policy that gives the board “exclusive authority for the naming of library facilities,” which include buildings, gardens, outdoor spaces, except Library Park, rooms, spaces, collections, Bookmobiles, vehicles and other facilities.

The naming policy allows library facilities to be named “in honor of individuals or families whose actions and reputations reflect the mission of the Great Falls Public Library and who meet one of the following criteria: recognized as a regional leader with strong tied to the library; or recognized as distinguished in the area of library service to the Cascade County community.”

Library seeking community input on renaming proposal

Library staff said Wight is “widely recognized as ‘distinguished in the area of library service to the Cascade County community.”

“Kathy loved books of all types. She shared her love of reading and movies with our community in many ways. Hundreds of patrons were introduced to new authors and actors through her recommendations. Kathy had a special love for children’s books,” according to library staff.

Library adopts naming policy

Library staff is planning to use the funds donated in Wight’s name to purchase furniture including a rocker glider, two sofas and kids reading corners. A plaque designating the seating/playing area as “Kathy’s Corner” will be placed along the wall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

