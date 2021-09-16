Library seeking community input on renaming proposal

The Great Falls Public Library’s naming committee is surveying the community through Oct. 1 on the proposal to rename the library.

In December 2020, the library received a request to consider renaming the library for Alma Jacobs, who served as head librarian at the Great Falls Public Library and the state librarian, both historic firsts for a Black woman during her time.

The survey is seeking feedback on renaming the library, which would cost an estimated $40,000 in one-time costs, and “the overall feeling of ‘welcomeness’ that our patrons experience.

The survey is here

Susie McIntyre, library director, said the naming committee has been holding focus groups and trying to plan their next meeting for sometime in October. She said that they hope to have a report ready for the library’s Board of Trustees in December.

The board was asked in December 2020 to consider naming the library for one of Great Falls’ notable figures, leading to the board developing a naming policy that was adopted in January. The board also considered naming the new Bookmobile for Jacobs as an alternative to renaming the library itself. The decision on the Bookmobile naming has been put on hold until the library naming request has been decided.

Here’s more background on the library naming request and process:

