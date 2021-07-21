Library closed Friday for private memorial for librarian

The Great Falls Public Library will be closed all day July 23 for a private memorial for Kathy Wight, a long-time staff member, who died July 11 from cancer.

No library services will be available that day and the building will be closed to the public. Regular library hours resume July 24.

“Library staff request that their privacy and grief is given respect at this time,” according to library staff.

Those with memories of Wight can post them for her family to view on her memory wall.

Wight had worked at the library, her dream job, for 23 years, according to her obituary.

“It was at the library she felt comfortable and she loved being surrounded by so many books and like-minded people,” according to her obituary.

She wrote a number of book reviews that are posted to the library website.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Hospice or Kathy’s Reading Corner at the library, according to her family.

