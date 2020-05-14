Restoration of 10th Street Bridge ongoing

Precast railings with baluster sections are being placed on the 10th Street Bridge.

It’s a continuation of the restoration work being funded by Preservation Cascade.

The contract for this phase of the project was awarded by the City Commission in December to Dave Kuglin Construction Inc. for $355,895.

No city funds are being used for the project.

The city has ownership of the bridge and is responsible for all contracting, insurance and other responsibilities arising from the rehabilitation of the historic bridge, according to a public-private partnership agreement between the city, Preservation Cascade Inc. and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which was approved by the City Commission in 1998.

This phase of the project includes the installation of precast railings complete with baluster sections identical to those placed on the north span of the bridge. These railing sections will be placed over the top of the existing main arches. At such time as the bridge deck is re-built, these same railings and balusters will be moved to the edge of the reconstructed overhangs, according to the staff report.

The project was bid in September with no bidders. The project was bid again in November and four bids were submitted ranging from $355,895.00 to $721,105.50.

Kuglin submitted the low bid.

According to the December staff report, the project will have a positive impact on the community by eventually providing a river crossing on the main urban loop s of the River’s Edge Trail.

Design phase engineering and plans and specifications were completed Lee Ebeling Engineering under contract with Preservation Cascade. Ebeling will provide construction phase engineering services and project inspection.

