Downtown Summer Jam, Hootenanny lineup announced

The Downtown Summer Jam is returning this summer with three concerts and the 4th of July Hootenanny.

This year’s lineup is:

Tickets go on sale March 4 here.

Downtown Summer Jam [2020] canceled

The concerts were canceled last summer due to COVID-19.

Fourth of July parade, Hootenanny, fireworks displays Thursday [2019]

The Downtown Summer Jam concert series started in 2018 with three concerts and there were another three in 2019.

Logan Mize, loves music and Montana, plays Downtown Summer Jam June 19 [2019]

The Hootenanny started in 2019 with headliner Granger Smith.

Concert series returns to downtown Great Falls

LANCO is a five-man band with hits “Greatest Love Story” and “Born to Love You.”

Lainey Wilson is an up and comer, named in CMT’s “Next Women of County.”

Her album, ‘Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’ “is rooted in authenticity, honesty and thoughtfulness—representative of Lainey’s own character,” according to a release.

The album includes her current radio single “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Chris Bandi independently released “Man Enough Now” on Spotify in 2017 so that his crowds could have something original to enjoy between concerts. The song received an immediate reaction and accumulated just over 5,000 streams in its first day. By the end of the week, they had 25,000 organic streams, according to a release.

“Storytelling has been a big part of my life, and I always want to convey that and write songs that are true to me because music’s the biggest part in helping you through anything in life, be it a bad breakup or a good time. Any song about being 16 again, makes you go back to that time in life,” Bandi said in a release. “I think love is the most universal theme in my music because everybody has experienced all different sides to it. For the most part, everybody’s experienced a bad breakup, and everybody’s experienced the honeymoon phase and stuff like that. I try to put a little bit of love into every song. I like to write songs about who I was growing up at home and how I got to where I am today.”

Odenton, Maryland native Jackson Dean is a singer/songwriter known for his old school, gritty style of Country. Mature beyond his years, Jackson has a daring and carefree spirit, having moved out at 18 years old to live in a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather’s property with no heat and no plumbing. Bringing that same sense of adventure to his songwriting, Jackson writes both independently and alongside outliers like Luke Dick, Kevin Costner & Modern West’s Park Chisolm, and everyone in between. Gearing up for his forthcoming project to be released via Big Machine Records this year, Jackson shows people how real music can be as he captures the reality of the life he has lived. Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with artists such as Kane Brown, Jake Owen and Brothers Osborne.

