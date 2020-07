Downtown Summer Jam canceled

The 2020 Downtown Summer Jam is canceled due to COVID-19.

On July 8, organizers posted that “the Downtown Summer Jam was very excited to announce a lineup for the 2020 season. The plan was to announce last week, but after the increased number of daily COVID-19 cases in Montana and Cascade County and not knowing what the next few months has in store for our community, we cannot move forward with this year’s concert series.¬†We plan to be back at it in the summer of 2021, including partnering with the Great Falls Symphony to bring back the 4th of July Hootenanny.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook