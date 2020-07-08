Downtown Summer Jam canceled

The 2020 Downtown Summer Jam is canceled due to COVID-19.

On July 8, organizers posted that “the Downtown Summer Jam was very excited to announce a lineup for the 2020 season. The plan was to announce last week, but after the increased number of daily COVID-19 cases in Montana and Cascade County and not knowing what the next few months has in store for our community, we cannot move forward with this year’s concert series. We plan to be back at it in the summer of 2021, including partnering with the Great Falls Symphony to bring back the 4th of July Hootenanny.”

