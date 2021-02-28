Downtown Summer Jam returning this summer; concert release party March 4

The Downtown Summer Jam team is hosting a concert release party at 5 p.m. March 4.

There will be parties at The Block and Mighty Mo Brewing Company simultaneously.

Downtown Summer Jam [2020] canceled

The team will be announcing all three 2021 Downtown Summer Jam Concerts, as well as the headliner for the 4th of July Hootenanny.

Tickets will also go on sale March 4 and tickets for all three concerts will be $30 that night.

Fourth of July parade, Hootenanny, fireworks displays Thursday [2019]

The Hootenanny, a free downtown concert, returns July 4.

The Downtown Summer Jam concerts are July 21, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25.

The concerts were canceled last summer due to COVID-19.

Logan Mize, loves music and Montana, plays Downtown Summer Jam June 19 [2019]

The Downtown Summer Jam concert series started in 2018 with three concerts and there were another three in 2019.

Concert series returns to downtown Great Falls

The Hootenanny started in 2019 with headliner Granger Smith.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

